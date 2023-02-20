Late-night ruckus was witnessed in Vibhuti Khand area near Summit Building Chowki in Lucknow on Sunday. A few men and women indulged in verbal spat and fist fight following a dispute. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. A person whose vehicle got reportedly damaged shot the video and uploaded on social media. Following the incident, police have taken action against four people. Crazy Driver Hits Man With His Car, Tries to Run Over Him After Argument; Terrifying Road Rage Video Goes Viral.

Midnight Brawl At Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand Area:

गाड़ी हटाने को लेकर दोनों पक्षों मे विवाद हुआ था। थाना विभूतिखंड पुलिस द्वारा 04 लोगों के विरुद्ध निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही की गयी। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) February 20, 2023

