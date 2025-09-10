A video going viral on social media shows a woman foiling a daylight robbery attempt in Punjab's Ludhiana. The incident, which was caught on camera, shows a woman narrowly escaping a robbery attempt while travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana. It is reported that the woman boarded the three-wheeler with three robbers, posing as the driver and passengers already sitting inside the vehicle. The incident occurred when the woman was travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Jalandhar Bypass to Phillaur. She was reportedly targeted by the auto driver and his accomplices, who attempted to rob her. According to PTC news, the woman was identified as Meena Kumar. She boarded an autorickshaw from Jalandhar Bypass to catch a bus from Phillaur to Nawanshahr, as reported by PTC News. When the auto-rickshaw was about to reach the destination, one of the robbers sitting on the back seat asked the driver to slow down the auto. After this, both men tried to overpower the woman and rob her. However, the viral clip shows the woman fighting the robbers and somehow managing to cling to the side of the auto, thereby forcing the vehicle to overturn. A few passing vehicles intercepted the three-wheeler and rescued the woman. Illicit Liquor Racket Busted in Punjab: Racket Refilling Premium Scotch Bottles With Cheap Alcohol Busted In Ludhiana.

Woman Foils Robbery Bid on Moving Auto in Ludhiana

Woman narrowly escapes #robbery attempt while traveling in an auto-rickshaw; saved herself by hanging outside the vehicle In #Ludhiana, a woman traveling in an auto-rickshaw from Jalandhar Bypass to Phillaur was targeted by the driver and his accomplice who attempted to rob her pic.twitter.com/n7zfJXPy3v — Ashraph Dhuddy (@ashraphdhuddy) September 9, 2025

Video of Daylight Robbery Attempt in Ludhiana Goes Viral

🚨Crazy and courageous!! Woman foils robbery on moving auto On Phillaur–Ludhiana highway, she fought against robbers, clung to the side of the auto and forced it to overturn, trapping the men inside Police arrested them soon after. Huge praises for this lady from Punjab ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0u7LqBx72w — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 10, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

