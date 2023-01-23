In a bizarre incident, a Pakistani girl fell in love with a boy from Uttar Pradesh while playing online Ludo game. According to reports, the girl violated border rules and came to India via Nepal in order to meet her boyfriend. Later, both were arrested from Bengaluru. As per a report in Aaj Tak, after meeting each other, the duo got married and started living together in Bengaluru. However, they ran out of luck when the police arrested the girl for illegally entering India and staying in the country by procuring fake documents. The police also arrested the boy in connection with the forgery case. Truck Overloaded With Sugarcane Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Video Goes Viral.

Check Tweet:

ऑनलाइन LUDO खेलते-खेलते यूपी के लड़के से पाकिस्तानी लड़की को हुआ प्यार. नेपाल के रास्ते अपने प्रेमी से मिलने भारत आई. बैंगलोर से प्रेमी- प्रेमिका दोनों गिरफ़्तार. — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 23, 2023

