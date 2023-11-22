With the polling in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 coming to an end two days ago, political parties are hoping that results will be in their favour on December 3. Now, a shocking video has surfaced which shows some women claiming that they are being denied water from government-built bore-wells unless they take oaths that they voted for the ruling BJP. The incident has been reported from Ashoknagar district. The reports have come from Mungawali Assembly constituency. This seat is held by state minister Brijendra Singh Yadav. He has denied such claims. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Seeks Details of Officials Who Violated Norms To Benefit BJP in MP Polls.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

Just two days after MP voted in a relatively peaceful Assembly election, disturbing reports have emerged from Ashoknagar- that rural women are being denied water from government-built bore-wells unless they take oaths that they voted for the ruling BJP @ndtv @NDTVMPCG pic.twitter.com/7bHnwfuHHT — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) November 22, 2023

