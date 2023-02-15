A truck carrying gas cylinders overturned on Petlawad-Badnawar Highway in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (February 15). The truck lost its control due to a tyre burst. The entire incident leads to a massive explosion. The video shows a vast cloud of smoke emerging from the explosion. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Passenger Bus Rams Into Truck on Jaora-Lebad Road in Ratlam; Two Killed and 17 Injured.

A Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Exploded

A truck, carrying gas cylinders, overturned at Petlawad-Badnawar Highway in Jhabua on Wednesday noon, leading to explosion.#MadhyaPradesh #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/V6lDBnsw4Z — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 15, 2023

