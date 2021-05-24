Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Pithampur Industrial Area of Dhar District of Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh | A fire breaks out at a factory in Pithampur Industrial Area of Dhar district. Efforts are being done to control the fire. Fire engines are present at the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/mkZHN7jR8y — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)