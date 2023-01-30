A massive fire broke out at Gwalior trade fair in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. According to reports, the fire broke out at Gwalior trade fair allegedly due to a leakage from gas cylinder used by shopkeepers. The fire has been brought under control by the fire brigade. No casualty was reported in the incident. Madhya Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Man Who Slapped Woman Toll Booth Employee in Rajgarh District, Accused Still at Large.

Fire Breaks Out at Gwalior Trade Fair

Madhya Pradesh| Fire broke out at Gwalior trade fair allegedly due to the leakage from gas cylinder used by shopkeepers. Fire has been brought under control by the fire brigade pic.twitter.com/goYm4YQnOb — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 30, 2023

