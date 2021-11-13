Shivraj Singh Chouhan governmnet in Madhya Pradesh on Friday wrore to the Centre to rename Bhopal's Habibganj Railway Station after tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati. The stae government sent a proposal in this regard to the union home secretary. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil totally revamped Habibganj railway station on November 15.

Tweet By ANI:

