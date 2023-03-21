A video of an ugly fight between two schoolgirls over "boyfriend" went viral on social media recently. The incident reportedly took place in Nawanagar High School of Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh. The minor girls allegedly created ruckus inside the school premises over the same boyfriend. Post the fight, one of the girls was even admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Regional Education Officer SB Singh told media that a case of fight between two girl students has come to light inside the school premises, and a probe has been launched in the matter. Bengaluru School Girls Fight: Viral Video Shows School Students Pulling Hair, Abusing Each Other During Street Brawl.

School Girls In MP Engages in Ugly Fight Over 'Boyfriend':

