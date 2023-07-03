A speech and hearing disabled man was accused by a woman of breaking into her home, calling and bothering her in Indore. The woman later tied him to a pole and beat him. The police have filed an FIR in this case. Santosh, the victim, went to the Sonkatch police station on Saturday and informed the officers in sign language that Sheela Bai, the accused, had tied him up outside of their house with the assistance of a few other people and then beaten him while requesting someone to record it. Later, she made him do sit-ups and continued to beat him with the stick. In the footage, a man can be seen attempting to seize the woman's stick as she continues to strike him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Accused of Molestation Tied to Pole and Beaten With Sticks in Balrampur (Disturbing Video).

Deaf-Mute Man Tied to Pole, Mercilessly Thrashed

