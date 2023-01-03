In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man, who was accused of molestation was allegedly tied to a pole in Balrampur. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 25-second video clip, people can be seen slapping and hitting a man with sticks. According to reports, the man, who was accused of molestation was tied to a pole and beaten with sticks. Truck Overloaded With Sugarcane Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Video Goes Viral.

