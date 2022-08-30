A boy in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa attacked the girl for rejecting her marriage proposal. The man slit an 18-year-old woman's throat after she rejected a marriage proposal in a village.

"The girl & the boy are both from the same community". "The boy pressurized the girl to marry him & conducted a lethal attack on her after she said no", said Vivek Singh, SP Civil Lines, Khandwa. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Slits 18-Year-Old Woman's Throat in Khandwa; Absconding.

