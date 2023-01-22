Video of a youth riding pillion on a motorbike trying to warm his hands on a portable bonfire in a container tied up on the bike went viral on social media prompting Vijay Nagar police to register a case against both the youths for negligent conduct with fire. Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that a video in which a youth riding pillion on a bike was seen sitting with his face backwards towards the fire and warming his hands went viral on social media. Many passersby had also made the video of these youths who were seen roaming around in the entire city with the set up. Based on the registration number of the bike, a team reached the house of the accused and his bike was seized. A case was registered against both the youths under relevant sections of the IPC. Uttar Pradesh: Youths Perform Dangerous Bike Stunt on Busy Road of Meerut, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video:

