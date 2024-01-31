The Madras High Court recently closed a molestation case to save the victim from the embarrassment of trial while stating that the "legal system is not friendly to sexual abuse victims". The high court quashed all pending proceedings with a view to save the victim the embarrassment of reliving her experience during a criminal trial. The victim, who had approached the Madras High Court, was molested by an unidentified man during her morning walk. Justice N Anand Venkatesh exercised the court's "extraordinary jurisdiction" under Article 226 of the Constitution and said, "It is not necessary for a criminal trial to go on just to dabble with an incident involving sexual abuse even without identifying an accused. If this is allowed, it is the victim who will actually be embarrassed and vilified and the so-called accused person will go scotfree, since he has not even been identified by any one in this case."

HC on Sexual Abuse

