A major fire broke out at a paper godown near the Vaigai South Bank area in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, triggering panic in the locality. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising as the fire rapidly engulfed the premises. Two vehicles parked inside were completely gutted in the blaze. Over 20 firefighters rushed to the spot and battled the flames for more than an hour before bringing the situation under control. No casualties have been reported. Authorities are probing the cause of the fire. West Bengal Fire: 9 Shops Gutted As Massive Blaze Erupts at North 24 Parganas’ Bongaon, Firefighters Rush to Scene (Watch Video).

Madurai Fire

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fire broke out at a paper godown near the Vaigai South Bank area in Madurai. Over 20 firefighters doused off the flames after an hour. The blaze engulfed the two vehicles parked inside, reducing them to ashes. pic.twitter.com/AzAY4V5rb1 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

