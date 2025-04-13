At least nine shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Batar More in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas, early on Sunday, April 13. Firefighters rushed to the spot and worked to bring the flames under control, with no casualties reported so far. A video shared by news agency IANS shows thick black smoke billowing from the burning shops as officials douse the flames. Most shops were reduced to charred remains before the blaze was contained. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts at Thermocol Godown in Howrah Kills One, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Destroys Shops in North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: A fire broke out at Batar More in Bongaon, gutting nine shops. Firefighters arrived at the scene to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported pic.twitter.com/eHL5askOLA — IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2025

