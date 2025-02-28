In a unique initiative, the Fire and Emergency Services Department is using fire brigades to transport Sangam water to all 75 district headquarters of Uttar Pradesh. This effort ensures that fire personnel and officials who couldn’t attend the Maha Kumbh receive the sacred water. Following CM Yogi Adityanath’s directive, the department has taken charge of distributing the holy water. ADG Padmaja Chauhan has instructed CFO Pramod Sharma to ensure that fire tenders returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela carry the water to their respective districts. With this initiative, the state aims to connect officials with the spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh, even if they couldn’t physically be present. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Concludes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Cleanliness Drive at Triveni Sangam After Culmination of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj (See Pics).

Fire Brigades to Deliver Sangam Water to Officials Across Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma says, "The Chief Minister wanted the water from Triveni to reach all 75 districts for all the officials who could not make it to Sangam for the Maha Kumbh. Fire tenders have been assigned this job by the ADG..." pic.twitter.com/NVwFjfK2vB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)