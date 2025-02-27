Prayagraj, February 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Prayagraj on Thursday to mark the formal completion of Maha Kumbh 2025. He also spearheaded a cleanliness drive at the Arail Ghat, joining sanitation workers along with his Ministers. The whole cabinet was involved in the 'shramdaan (manual labour)' on the banks of the sacred Ganga. The CM also launched a broader initiative to clean the entire fair area, focusing on removing garments and other debris left behind in the waters after the grand event.

Sharing the moment on the social media platform X, CM Yogi expressed his gratitude for the successful organization of Mahakumbh 2025. He wrote, “Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and supported by dedicated cleanliness ambassadors, the dream of a well-organised and pristine Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has been realised. Today, along with my cabinet colleagues, I participated in the cleanliness campaign at Arail Ghat. I extend heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to making this Maha Kumbh a resounding success.” Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Concludes but Devotees Still Arriving for Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam (Watch Video).

After the cleanliness drive, CM Yogi and his cabinet members boarded a floating jetty to head towards Sangam. During the journey, he fed grains to Siberian birds perched by the waters. Upon reaching the Sangam, the Chief Minister performed a sacred ritual, paying homage to Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati, who are revered in their invisible forms. Accompanied by Vedic chants, CM Yogi, along with his Ministers, performed a milk 'Abhishek (ritual bathing)' for Maa Ganga and offered Aarti, praying for the welfare of the people. He also greeted the devotees who had gathered for the ritualistic bath at the confluence. Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes: ‘Your Guidance, Good Wishes Always Provide New Energy’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for Successful Mahakumbh.

Present at the ceremony were Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna, Rakesh Sachan, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and Anil Rajbhar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, DGP Prashant Kumar, and Principal Secretary Home and Information Sanjay Prasad, along with several senior officials. Throughout the day, CM Yogi is scheduled to participate in various programmes across Prayagraj.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Spearheads Cleanliness Drive After Maha Kumbh Culmination

He will meet and honour the employees and organisations whose efforts contributed to the success of Maha Kumbh 2025, celebrating its spiritual, grand, clean, safe, and digital transformations. In the evening, CM Yogi will also interact with the police officers, expressing his gratitude for their maintaining a secure environment during the Maha Kumbh. Additionally, he is set to meet with officials involved in the arrangements for the Kumbh and discuss the administration’s efforts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).