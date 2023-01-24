In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Mumbai. According to the news agency ANI, both the victim and the accused stayed in the same area. The accused was identified as Sanjeevikumar Sambhulingam (25), a Tamil Nadu native. Mumbai police said that the accused was nabbed while trying to flee to his hometown and was presented before the court. Uttar Pradesh: Two Brothers Get Life Term for Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl in Ghaziabad for Seven Months.

Maharashtra| 14-year-old girl raped in Mumbai. Both the victim & accused 25-year-old Sanjeevikumar Sambhulingam stayed in the same area. Accused nabbed while trying to flee to his hometown Tamil Nadu and presented before the court: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

