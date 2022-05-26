In a shocking incident, 4 thalassemic children tested positive for HIV after a blood transfusion on Wednesday in Nagpur. "4 children tested positive for HIV, out of them one died. Will take action against it. The inquiry will set up," Dr. RK Dhakate, Asst. Dy. Director, Health Department.

