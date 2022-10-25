A 16-month-old infant was killed in a leopard attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony early on Monday when she was following her mother to the temple. The victim was gravely injured by the animal and was admitted to Seven Hill Hospital but could not survive. The girl had injuries on the neck and died due to trauma and bleeding. Leopard Attack in Mumbai: Toddler Attacked, Killed by Big Cat in Forest Area of Aarey Colony

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | A 1.5-year-old girl died after a leopard attacked her at around 6:30am yesterday while on her way to a temple with her mother in Aarey Colony, Goregaon. She was declared brought dead in the hospital. Case filed under Accidental Death Report; probe on: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)