Stones were pelted and several vehicles were damaged in a clash between two groups in Kiradpura area of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the intervening night of March 29 and 30. According to police, some police vans along with public vehicles were set on fire during a clash. The clash broke out between two groups in the Kiradpura neighbourhood ahead of Ram Navami 2023. Police forces in the area have been put on alert in view of the incident to maintain law and order. Madhya Pradesh: Two Groups Clash in the Middle of the Road in Gwalior, Attack Each Other With Swords, Sticks (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Violence

Maharashtra | A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area Stones were pelted, some private & police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful. Police will take strict action… pic.twitter.com/u9qa5XYyPk — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)