In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, Mumbai area, a house collapsed in the Trombay area. According to reports, one person died and two got injured after the house collapsed in Trombay. "Rescue operation underway," BMC officials said.

House Collapses in Trombay Area

Maharashtra | A house collapsed in the Trombay area of Mumbai. One person died and two got injured. Rescue operation underway: BMC — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

