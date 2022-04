Renowned Marathi actress Asawari Joshi joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Last year she had joined Congress, however, now she has chosen to go with NCP.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Actor Asawari Joshi, known for her Hindi/Marathi TV shows & films, joins Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Mumbai today pic.twitter.com/Td9oI9EehX — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

