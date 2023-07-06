Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde put an end to his resignation rumours on Thursday as he told ANI, “It is all rumours...They (NCP)should introspect on what is happening in their party.” Speaking on Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP in the state, the latter said that Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi and has accepted that there is development in the state and he has also shared our thoughts on having a double-engine govt in the state. NCP Split: Delhi Party’s Student Wing Takes ‘Gaddar’ Jibe on Ajit Pawar Camp With ‘Baahubali’ Poster Amid Tussle in Nationalist Congress Party.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Rubbishes Resignation Rumours

#WATCH | It is all rumours...They (NCP)should introspect on what is happening in their party, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as he rubbishes his resignation rumours and also speaks on the split in NCP. pic.twitter.com/hwY1Gr9qUW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

#WATCH| Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde speaks on Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP in the state "Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi. He has accepted that there is development in the state and he has also shared our thoughts on having a double-engine govt in the… pic.twitter.com/XqYeUQYTXY — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)