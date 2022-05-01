Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, minister Aaditya Thackeray and other state ministers attend 'Maha Utsav 2022' on Maharashtra Day.

Every year the government of Maharashtra issues notification declaring 1 May to be a public holiday to be celebrated as Maharashtra Day.

See Pics:

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Speaker Ajit Pawar, minister Aaditya Thackeray, and other ministers and dignitaries attend 'Maha Utsav 2022' on the occasion of #MaharashtraDay2022 pic.twitter.com/PjA5PGilJz — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

