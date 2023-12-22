In a major development having wide-ranging repercussions in Maharashtra politics, the Saoner Congress MLA and former Minister Sunil Kedar has been found guilty in the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank's Rs 150 crore scam. Kedar has reportedly been awarded six-year jail in the case, media reports said. The court acquitted three people for the lack of evidence, ANI reported. In 2002, a scam involving more than Rs 150 crore unfolded in the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank. Sunil Kedar, who was then the bank's chairman, is also a primary accused in this scandal. Further, due to the collapse of certain fraudulent companies, funds belonging to the bank and farmers were siphoned off. Kedar, along with others, has been implicated in these offences. Maharashtra Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh Receives Death Threat From Caller Claiming to Be Gangster Goldy Brar, Probe Launched.

Sunil Kedar Convicted in Rs 150 Crore NDCCB Scam

Nagpur | A special court convicts Congress MLA and former minister Sunil Kedar and four others guilty in Rs 150 crore scam of Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB). The court acquitted three people for the lack of evidence — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

