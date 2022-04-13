In a shocking incident, a fire broke out on Wednesday at a scrap material factory near Hiranandani park, Patlipada in Thane (West). According to sources, MSEDC officials, RDMC, and one fire tender have reached the spot. "No casualty or injury has been reported so far. Dousing operation underway," officials from Thane Municipal Corporation said.

