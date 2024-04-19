A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Shahpur today, April 19. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a chemical godown in Kalamgaon. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and free tenders were rushed to the spot. The reason for the fire is yet to be determined. Maharashtra Fire: Seven Persons Die of Suffocation After Blaze Erupts at Tailoring Shop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire in Shahpur

#WATCH | Shahpur, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a chemical godown in Kalamgaon. The reason for the fire is yet to be determined. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wqw0Tv5TWw — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

