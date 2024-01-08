A huge fire broke out at a warehouse in Maharashtra's Uran on Monday, January 8, 2024. Fire tenders are present on the spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire. According to the fire services, no casualties have been reported so far. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts At Kalpataru Industrial Estate, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Fire

#WATCH | Huge fire breaks out in a warehouse in Maharashtra's Uran, fire tenders present on the spot pic.twitter.com/FWnxWnriQL — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

