Govinda Pathaks, Potters requested Maharashtra governemt to reconsider Cancellation of Dahi Handi events as they face economic crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra | Govinda Pathaks and potters, facing economic crisis due to COVID, urge state govt to reconsider cancellation of Dahi Handi events We urge them to find a middle ground. Our income is dependent on Handis: Vijay Nikam, Coordinator, Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak pic.twitter.com/agPTF3c8Df — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

