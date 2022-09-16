Turmeric Research and Training Institute in Maharashtra's Hingoli is named after late Shiv Sena supremo Bala Saheb Thackeray. A fund of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the establishment of this center in the district.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra govt has issued a Government Resolution for establishing a Turmeric Research and Training institute named after Bala Saheb Thackeray in Hingoli. As per the GR issued by Animal Husbandry, Dairy & Fisheries dept, Rs 100 crore will be allotted for the institute. — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)