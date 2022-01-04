Mumbai, January 4: Given the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and Mumbai, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday chaired a meeting with all divisional commissioners, collectors and vice-chancellors to discuss and evaluate the COVID-19 situation in educational institutions and ways to implement COVID-19 protocols. The meeting comes at a time when Mumbai has been recording over 8,000 COVID-19 cases for the last two days and the COVID-19 task force in the state has estimated the numbers of go up significantly in coming days.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant today chaired a meeting with all Divisional Commissioners, Collectors and Vice Chancellors to assess the Covid19 situation in educational institutions and ways to adhere to the Covid protocol. — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)