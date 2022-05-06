Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil called DGP Rajnish Seth to Mantralaya. The Minister is holding a meeting, along with DGP and senior officials, over the law & order situation in the state and the loudspeaker issue. The meeting is currently underway.

