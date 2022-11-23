Residents of Nashik's Nahi area were in shock on Tuesday night when a leopard was sighted in the locality. Soon, the forest department was alerted and the process to catch the big cat started. After hours of struggle, the leopard was caught. Reportedly, the wild cat will be released into its natural habitat after a medical check-up. Leopard Allegedly Spotted on IIT-Bombay Campus, Forest Department Alerted

Leopard Caught in Nashik:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Kadir (@abdulkadir_shaikh)

