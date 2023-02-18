A CCTV camera captured the footage of a leopard attacking a stray dog fatally at a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. In the video, the big cat could be seen sneaking up on the dog at night. Spotting the leopard coming its way, the canine tries to run away. After a short chase, the leopard catches hold of the dog, and after a tussle, the big cat kills the animal. At the end of the video, the predator could be seen walking away with the dog. Leopard Attack in Pune: Big Cat Pounces on Sleeping German Shepherd at Residential Complex; Dog Fights Back, Chases It Away (Watch Video).

Leopard Kills Stray Dog:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)