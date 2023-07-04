Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday spoke about the state cabinet meeting and its expansion. The BJP leader said that experienced leaders have been included in the state cabinet. "So, their experience will definitely benefit all discussions...," he said. He further said there are several people who are unhappy with their parties because their leaders are full of selfishness. Taking a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ad opposition, Mungantiwar said, " They create obstacles on the path of nation's progress and they don't want PM Modi - just like what China & Pakistan wants." NCP 'Split': 51 NCP MLAs Wanted Sharad Pawar to Explore Possibility of Joining Hands With BJP After MVA Government in Maharashtra Fell in 2022, Claims Praful Patel.

BJP Leader Attacks Opposition

#WATCH | After state cabinet meeting, Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar says, "Experienced leaders have been included. So, their experience will definitely benefit all discussions..." "Not only Congress but there are also several people who are unhappy with their parties… pic.twitter.com/2iF8LcjwVH — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

