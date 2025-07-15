In a shocking incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Buldhana district president, Laxman Jadhav, was caught on camera allegedly assaulting a junior doctor at Gabhane Hospital in Buldhana. According to the local media, Jadhav was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident occurred. The altercation reportedly began when Jadhav and his associates attempted to visit a relative admitted in the ICU. Despite being informed about strict visitation protocols, Jadhav demanded entry for his entire group, which led to a heated argument. When the junior doctor insisted on following the rules, Jadhav and his associates allegedly beat him up. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Mehkar police station, and the case is under investigation. Washim: MNS Workers Ransack Tondgaon Toll Plaza, Smash Booths With Metal Rods Over Toll Collection on Incomplete Road; Video Goes Viral.

MNS Leader Assaults Doctor in Buldhana Hospital, Video Goes Viral

