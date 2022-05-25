The Mumbai Traffic Police has made wearing a helmet mandatory for pillion riders on a motorcycle. According to sources, the rule will be implemented in the next 15 days. "Violating the rule will attract a fine of Rs 500 and suspension of driving license for 3 months," Mumbai Police said.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Mumbai Traffic Police makes wearing a helmet mandatory for pillion riders on a motorcycle. It will be implemented in the next 15 days. Violating the rule will attract a fine of Rs 500 and suspension of driving license for 3 months: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)