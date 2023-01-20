The anti-narcotic cell of Mumbai police recently arrested 23-year-old drug peddler from Mankhurd. The police seized MD drugs worth Rs 23 lakh from him. After being arrested, the accused was presented in court and was sent to police custody till January 21. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra| Mumbai’s anti-narcotic cell arrested 23-year-old drug peddler from Mankhurd, Mumbai and MD drugs worth Rs 23 Lakhs were recovered from him. Accused was presented in court and was sent to Police custody till 21st January pic.twitter.com/0hMpPcfKWi — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

