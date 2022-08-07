BJP's Nilesh Rane on Sunday morning tweeted a controversial post targeting CM Eknath Shinde Faction's Spokesperson Dipak Kesarkar. Rane, in a tweet in Marathi, wrote, "Deepak Kesarkar says I am ready to work with Rane, if you want to ask for a job, ask properly, we have driver vacancy from 1st." The dispute between Kesarkar and Rane family is not unknown.

Check Tweet:

दिपक केसरकर म्हणतो मी राणेंबरोबर काम करायला तयार आहे, नोकरी मागायची आहे तर नीट मागा, १ तारखे पासून आमच्याकडे ड्रायव्हर ची जागा रिकामी आहे. — Nilesh N Rane (@meNeeleshNRane) August 7, 2022

