The price of platform ticket at the Pune railway station rolled back to Rs 10 from Tuesday. The Railway division of Pune had hiked its price to Rs 50 on January to deter unnecessary crowding at the railway station amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra: Normal sale of platform tickets resumes at Pune railway station. With effect from Feb 1, the platform tickets will be available at Rs 10 per person. The cost was earlier raised to Rs 50 to deter unnecessary crowding at the railway station amid the #COVID19 pandemic. — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)