Notable Historian and Author Babasaheb Purandare dies at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital of Pune at around 5 am on Monday. He was 99 years old. Purandare was known for his work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was awarded India's second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan.

Tweet By ANI:

Maharashtra | Notable Historian and author Babasaheb Purandare passes away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital of Pune around 5 am this morning — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)