A cab driver has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in a moving car and throwing her 10-month-old baby out of the cab in Maharashtra's Palghar on Saturday. The baby died on the spot and the mother, who reportedly jumped out of the vehicle on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, is currently receiving treatment. The accused, identified as Vijay Kushwaha, has been booked under sections 304 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, a search is underway to find the rest of the accused in this case. Maharashtra Horror: Woman Jumps off Moving Car With 10-Month-Old Baby To Escape Molestation in Palghar, Child Dies; Accused Booked (Watch Video).

Man Arrested for Molesting Woman in Palghar:

Maharashtra | Palghar district's PS Mandvi has arrested Vijay Kushwaha, the driver accused of molesting a woman in a moving car. Search is underway to find the rest of the accused in this case. — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

