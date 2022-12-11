Palghar, December 11: A woman with her 10-month-old child jumped out of a moving car to allegedly escape the molestation attempt by the driver on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Virar here on Saturday, said the police

The child died on the spot while the woman was badly injured. The woman was admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment, added the police.

Watch Woman Jumps Off Moving Car to Escape Molestation in Palghar:

WOMAN CLAIMS HORROR RIDE NEAR MUMBAI An shocking incident has emerged from Palghar area near Mumbai. a woman has claimed that she had taken a car on the #Mumbai Ahmedabad highway and that people on the car allegedly tried to assault her sexually. @Aruneel_S reports pic.twitter.com/T4w2t0gvwp — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 11, 2022

The accused had been identified as Vijay Kushwaha. Mandvi police station had booked the driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and molestation, as per the police.

Further investigation is underway. The police are also examining the CCTV footage present on the incident.

