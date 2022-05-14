In order to deal with water scarcity, people in villages of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra dug pits to collect water as they face water scarcity. "We're living here for last 60 yrs but dearth of water remains same. Often water in pits is dirty. Politicians promise to provide water but it's yet to happen," they said.

Check tweet:

