In a bizarre incident in Maharashtra, people protesting the water crisis in Beed district were seen bathing the cutout of Ajit Pawar, who is not only the state Deputy Chief Minister but also Beed district’s guardian minister. Social activist Dr Ganesh Dhavale led the protest. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. According to a report in FPJ, activist Dr Ganesh Dhavale said that the INR 114 crore Atal Amrut Drinking Water Scheme, launched around seven years ago for Beed, has completely failed. The viral clip shows protestors applying soap and giving a bath to the cutout of Ajit Pawar to protest against water scarcity in Beed district. Ajit Pawar Welcomes Former Minister Gulabrao Deokar's Induction to NCP.

Protestors Bathe Ajit Pawar's Cutout in Beed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)