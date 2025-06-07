The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains and thunderstorms till June 10 for Mumbai and Pune. In its weather forecast from Friday, June 6 to Tuesday, June 10, the weather agency has issued a yellow alert for one day and a green alert for the rest of the days for Mumbai. Similarly, IMD has issued a yellow warning for Pune from June 6 to June 8 and a green alert for June 9 and 10. For today, June 7, a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Pune with IMD predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, etc., for today. Weather Forecast Today, June 07: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Check IMD's Weather Forecast Below

IMD's weather forecast from June 6 to June 10. (Photo credits: IMD)

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Pune Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Thane Live Weather Forecast and Updates

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)