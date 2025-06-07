On June 7, 2025, India experiences diverse weather across major cities. Mumbai anticipates patchy rain with temperatures around 31°C. Delhi faces intense heat, reaching up to 40°C, with clear skies and a heatwave warning. Chennai expects partly cloudy conditions with possible thunderstorms and highs near 36°C. Bengaluru enjoys pleasant weather, partly cloudy skies, and temperatures around 30°C. Hyderabad experiences hot conditions with patchy rain possible and temperatures peaking at 34°C. Shimla offers warm and pleasant weather, ideal for outdoor activities, with temperatures ranging between 15°C and 25°C. Kolkata sees hazy sunshine with very warm conditions and a chance of afternoon showers, with highs around 36°C. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against heat and rain. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Maximum City, Netizens Share Photos and Videos As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Today.

