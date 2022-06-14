On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2956 new COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 2165 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. The tally of active cases stands at 18,267. According to the latest report of NIV Pune, 2 more patients of BA.5 variants were found in Thane city. They were found infected on May 28 and May 30. Both the patients recovered in home isolation.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra reports 2956 new #COVID19 cases, 2165 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 18,267 According to latest report of NIV Pune, 2 more patients of BA.5 variants found in Thane city. They were found infected on 28 & 30 May & recovered in home isolation pic.twitter.com/Z4PQNtGkaT — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)